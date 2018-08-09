The global trolley market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the rising number of supermarket stores in the US. The supermarket stores in the US are expected to observe significant growth during the forecast period, with major contribution in growth coming from the food and beverage industry. Many supermarket vendors have made expansion plans in the US.

This market research report on the global trolley market 2018-2022 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the innovations in the global trolley market as one of the key emerging trends:

Global trolley market: Innovations in the global trolley market

The end-users of trolleys include supermarket stores and warehouse service providers. The increasing end-user demand for convenient trolleys has brought about huge innovation in the global trolley market. One of the notable innovations is the automated trolley system used by shoppers.

"The shoppers can avoid the physical effort of pushing the trolleys from one location to another with the support of mobile phone operating systems such as Android. The trolley movements can be controlled through the operating system of the shoppers mobile phone," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on logistics.

Global trolley market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global trolley market by application (industrial applications and airport) and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The industrial applications segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for over 36% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with more than 62% of the market share, followed by EMEA and the Americas, respectively. The EMEA region will project the fastest growth during the forecast period.

