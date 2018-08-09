Marijuana legalization is one of the most controversial and heavily discussed topics in recent times. Many countries are engaged in the process of legalizing marijuana as the substance has been proven to help those with cancer, chronic pain, and even children with behavioral disorders. However, that builds a case for the medical marijuana market which is anyway slated to grow at a CAGR of 21% by 2022.

What could be the reason behind the legalization of marijuana for recreational purposes? Read Technavio's report on the global legal marijuana market

Technavio's research investigates the reasons that are incentivizing the legalization of recreational marijuana. It explores the impact of this legislation on the economy, stakeholders, and investors. This blog will provide fresh insights that can help gain an understanding of the opportunities and challenges associated with this volatile market.

Find out what is driving this move. Read Legalization of Marijuana Boosts Investment in Recreational Cannabis Market

