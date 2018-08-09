Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2018) - China Minerals Mining Corporation (TSXV: CMV) (OTC Pink: HWTHF) ("China Minerals" or the "Company") announces that the company has just completed a drilling program on the Historic Erickson Gold Tailings Pond (now known as TM TSF1). At the same time the company revisited an untested highly anomalous Gold in Soil prospect known as the "Lucky", first discovered in 1984.

The Lucky Prospect a 400m by 400m soil anomaly has been unexplored since that time. The soil anomaly ran right up to company's western claim boundary at the time and was hence left untested and wide open to the west. In June 2018, the company staked a 612 Ha mineral tenure covering the west - northwestern potential extension of the zone. In July 2018, 1,201 soil samples were taken on a grid of 50m line spacing and 20m sample intervals covering the historic soil anomaly and the newly staked area. Also 67 mineralized rock samples were collected. The samples have been submitted to ALS Mineralogy Lab in Whitehorse and results are pending.

At the same time, a total of 128 drill holes totalling 515m were completed at the former 8.1 Ha Erickson Gold Tailings Pond. These holes were drilled at 25m spacing to define the gold resources in the Tailing Pond. The 3' diameter holes ranged in depth from 1.2m to 7.0m, averaging 4m. A GeoProbe - 8040DT, Direct Push drill was commissioned from JED Drilling out of Penhold, AB for the job. Samples were split in half with one half of the sample being shipped to ALS Mineralogy in Whitehorse, YT and the other half being shipped to Bureau Veritas Minerals - Metallurgical Division in Vancouver, BC for metallurgy sampling and study.

Technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Yingting (Tony) Guo, P.Geo., an Independent Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About China Minerals Mining Corporation

China Minerals Mining Corporation is a Canadian based exploration and development company with offices located in Vancouver, B.C. The Company's goal is to build an international mining company.

For more information on China Minerals, please contact the Company at (778) 889-4966, or visit the Company's website at www.chinamineralsmining.com.

