

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) revealed a profit for its third quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $5.39 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $3.84 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.68 million or $0.58 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $42.63 million from $37.43 million last year.



RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $5.68 Mln. vs. $4.48 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.58 vs. $0.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q3): $42.63 Mln vs. $37.43 Mln last year.



