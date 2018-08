KASSEL (dpa-AFX) - The K+S Group (SDFG) announced the company is now expecting EBITDA in a range of 660 million euros to 740 million euros for the year 2018, confirming a significant increase of EBITDA for the year 2018. The Group noted that this range misses the current market expectations.



For the second quarter, EBITDA was 105.1 million euros compared to 101.9 million euros, previous year. K+S continues to pursue the target of a positive free cash flow in 2019.



