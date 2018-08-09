

CHANDLER (dpa-AFX) - Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $35.7 million, or $0.14 per share. This compares with $170.6 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Microchip Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $405.8 million or $1.61 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.8% to $1.22 billion from $0.97 billion last year.



Microchip Technology Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $405.8 Mln. vs. $319.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.61 vs. $1.31 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.48 -Revenue (Q1): $1.22 Bln vs. $0.97 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.65 - $1.83 Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.47 - $1.55 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX