

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Japan will release preliminary GDP numbers for the second quarter of 2018 on Friday, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



GDP is expected to add 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.4 percent on year after sliding 0.2 percent on quarter and 0.6 percent on year in the three months prior.



Japan also will see June results for its tertiary industry index and July figures for producer prices. The tertiary industry index is expected to fall 0.3 percent on month after adding 0.1 percent in May. Producer prices are tipped to rise 0.2 percent on month and 2.9 percent on year after gaining 0.2 percent on month and 2.8 percent on year in June.



New Zealand will release July numbers for credit card spending; in June, overall card spending was up 0.4 percent on month and retail spending was up 0.8 percent.



New Zealand also will see July results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ; in June, the index score was 52.8.



Hong Kong will provide Q2 data for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was up 2.2 percent on quarter and 4.7 percent on year.



Singapore will release June numbers for retail sales; in May, sales added 0.1 percent both on month and on year.



Malaysia will see June figures for industrial production and unemployment. In May, production was up 3.0 percent on year, while the jobless rate was 3.3 percent and the participation rate was 68.4 percent.



Indonesia will provide Q2 figures for current account; in the previous three months, the current account deficit was $5.54 billion.



