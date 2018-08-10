

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's gross domestic product gained a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2018, the Cabinet Office said in Friday's preliminary reading.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent following the 0.2 percent loss in the three months prior.



On an annualized basis, GDP was up 1.9 percent - again topping expectations for 1.4 percent following the 0.6 percent contraction in the previous three months.



The GDP deflator was up 0.1 percent on year, beating forecasts for a fall of 0.2 percent and down from 0.5 percent in the first quarter.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX