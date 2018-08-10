

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has climbed higher in two of three trading days since the end of the four-day slide in which it had tumbled almost 175 points or 6.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,800-point plateau although it may take a breather again on Friday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is murky amidst mixed catalysts and a fall in crude oil prices. The European markets were barely higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financial shares and property stocks.



For the day, the index soared 50.31 points or 1.83 percent to finish at 2,794.38 after trading between 2,726.22 and 2,801.66. The Shenzhen Composite Index surged 38.94 points or 2.65 percent to end at 1,505.64.



Among the actives, Poly Real Estate surged 7.66 percent, while China Vanke soared 4.56 percent, Gemdale spiked 2.34 percent, Bank of China added 0.85 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.09 percent, China Construction Bank collected 1.17 percent, China Merchants Bank advanced 2.35 percent, China Life jumped 1.68 percent, CITIC Securities perked 2.18 percent, China Shenhua Energy picked up 0.49 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) fell 0.30 percent and PetroChina was unchanged.



The lead from Wall Street suggests mild downside as stocks continued to show a lack of direction on Thursday. The major averages again spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before ending mixed.



The Dow shed 74.52 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 25,509.23, while the NASDAQ added 3.46 points or 0.04 percent to 7,891.78 and the S&P fell 4.12 points or 0.14 percent to 2,853.58.



The choppy trading came as traders were reluctant to make significant moves, weighing lingering trade war concerns against upbeat corporate earnings.



In economic news, the Labor Department said first-time claims for unemployment benefits fell in the week ended August 4. Also, the Labor Department said producer prices were unchanged in July. And the Commerce Department noted a modest uptick in wholesale inventories in June.



Crude oil prices declined on Thursday, extending previous session's weakness, amid concerns the U.S.-China trade war could result in a drop in demand. Crude oil futures for September delivery ended down $0.13 or 0.2 percent at $66.81 a barrel.



