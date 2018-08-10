

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electronics Co. (SMSN.L, SSNNF.OB, SSNLF.OB) unveiled the Galaxy Note 9 in New York. Preorders for the Galaxy Note 9 start Friday. Galaxy Note 9 will be available starting August 24, 2018 in select markets and will be offered in Midnight Black, Lavender Purple, Metallic Copper with matching S Pen, and Ocean Blue with a Yellow S Pen.



In addition, Samsung introduced the new Samsung Galaxy Watch. Galaxy Watch will be available starting in the U.S. on August 24, 2018, at select carriers and retail locations, in Korea on August 31, 2018, and in additional select markets on September 14, 2018.



Galaxy Watch brings the best of the Samsung's Galaxy ecosystem with long-lasting battery life, LTE connectivity, wellness capabilities and a timeless and personalized design. Galaxy Watch helps users accomplish more with new stress and sleep monitoring capabilities, in addition to offering a more robust line up of style options including three new watch faces in Silver, Midnight Black and Rose Gold, and new customizable watch band colors, Samsung said.



Galaxy Watch's improved battery life of up to 80+ hours eliminates the need for daily charging and helps consumers keep up with their busy week. With a longer battery life, untethering from their smartphone has never been easier with Galaxy Watch's LTE connectivity - across 30+ carriers and 15+ countries - for a true standalone experience across devices through messaging, calls, mapping and music.



Meanwhile, Samsung said the Galaxy Note 9's biggest technological leap may be the S Pen stylus. It's now Bluetooth-enabled, meaning users can execute certain commands while standing as far as 30 feet from their phones. The stylus, when inserted back into the phone, fully recharges within 40 seconds.



The Galaxy Note 9 takes photos in any light using a Dual-Aperture lens that adjusts like the human eye. Also, the Scene Optimizer and Flaw Detection features instantly optimize photos to highlight what users are shooting, and it catches blinks, lens smudges and image blur before they click the shutter.



The 6.4-inch screen the Galaxy Note 9, with 128 gigabytes of memory, would be priced at $999.99 in the U.S., and a 512-gigabyte version would cost $1,249.99. Last year, the base model of the Galaxy Note 8 was priced at around $950.



Galaxy Note9's 4,000mAh battery, the largest ever on a flagship Galaxy phone for long-lasting power to use all-day to talk, text, play games and watch movies from morning to night.



Galaxy Note9 is a super powerful smartphone with cutting-edge 10nm processor and support for the fastest network speeds available in the market (up to 1.2 gigabits per second) to stream and download without slowing down.



Samsung is also planning to introduce a foldable-screen smartphone early next year, a device that features a screen roughly the size of a smaller tablet that can be folded in half, like a wallet, The Wall Street Journal reported last month.



Samsung today showed off its long-awaited Bixby-powered speaker. The speaker, called the Galaxy Home, features a legged bottom and looks like a stemless wine glass. It can steer sound in the direction of the person providing verbal commands.



Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) said Galaxy Note 9 will be available for pre-order from August 10.



Verizon will also carry two new tablets beginning August 10.



Samsung Galaxy Tab S4: Samsung updated its flagship tablet with a 10.5' widescreen display, S Pen capabilities, enhanced surround sound speakers, a long-lasting battery and 13mp rear and 5mp front-facing cameras. The Galaxy Tab S4 will be $30.41 a month for 24 months on Verizon device payment ($729.99 retail; 0% APR).



Samsung Galaxy Tab A (8'): Samsung's budget-friendly 8' tablet is perfect as a second-screen for your office, a safe and engaging learning tool for your kids and a comfortable, lightweight tablet for watching movies in bed or on the go. The Galaxy Tab A (8') will be $10.41 a month for 24 months on Verizon device payment ($249.99 retail; 0% APR).



Sprint (S) said it will introduce the next generation of the popular Samsung Galaxy Note series, Galaxy Note9, in all Sprint retail channels on August 24. There will be two dynamic color options - Ocean Blue and Lavender Purple.



Sprint said that preorder begins Friday, August 10, with devices expected to be delivered as early as August 22. The pre-order customers can Get the super-powerful new Galaxy Note9 at 50 percent off with Sprint Flex Lease - that's just $20.83 per month.



