

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - innogy SE (IGY.DE) reported Friday that its first-half net income attributable to shareholders grew 4 percent to 850 million euros from 817 million euros last year.



Adjusted net income was 662 million euros, compared 857 million euros a year ago.



Income before tax dropped 6.5 percent to 1.37 billion euros from 1,46 billion euros a year ago.



Adjusted EBITDA declined 7.6 percent to 2.25 billion euros, and adjusted EBIT fell 10 percent to 1.55 billion euros.



External revenue declined 4.8 percent to 20.66 billion euros from 21.72 billion euros a year ago.



In the first half, power generation from renewable sources increased 3.9 percent to 5.3 TWh from 5.1 TWh last year. External electricity sales volume grew 4.5 percent, while external gas sales volume dropped 3.8 percent.



The company noted that the development was in line with expectations and the decline in earnings was already anticipated and therefore reflected in guidance for 2018.



For fiscal 2018, the company continues to expect adjusted net income of more than 1.10 billion euros, compared to 1.22 billion euros last year. Adjusted EBIT is still expected to be about 2.7 billion euros, down from 2.82 billion euros a year ago.



