

NECKARSULM (dpa-AFX) - Information technology company Bechtle AG (BC8G) reported Friday that its second-quarter earnings after taxes grew 20 percent to 30.70 million euros from 25.39 billion euros last year. Earnings per shares were 0.73 euro, up from 0.60 euro last year.



Operating income or EBIT grew 20.3 percent to 43.9 million euros, and EBIT margin improved to 4.5 percent from 4.4 percent a year ago.



From April to June 2018, revenue surged 17.4 percent to 964.97 million euros from 822.20 million euros a year ago.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2018, the company now expects a two-digit growth rate for revenue and earnings, i.e. a growth rate very significantly higher than that of the prior year.



The company previously expected 2018 revenue and earnings to grow significantly.



Bechtle said it has exceeded its own expectations for 2018 as a whole with its strong revenue and earnings performance in the first half of 2018.



As far as the margin is concerned, the Executive Board confirmed its original forecast, which predicts a slight increase.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX