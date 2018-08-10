Arix Bioscience plc

Positive clinical progression in Group Businesses

Further expansion of Arix pipeline with three new clinical trials initiated

LONDON, 10 August 2018: Arix Bioscience plc ("Arix") (LSE: ARIX), a global healthcare and life science company supporting medical innovation, is pleased to note the positive clinical progression in its following three Group Businesses - Iterum Therapeutics plc ("Iterum") (Nasdaq: ITRM), Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc ("Harpoon") and Verona Pharma plc ("Verona") (AIM: VRP) (Nasdaq: VRNA).

Iterum Therapeutics, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing antibiotics against multi-drug resistant pathogens, initiated a Phase 3 clinical trial of oral sulopenem in uncomplicated urinary tract Infections, the first of three planned Phase 3 pivotal trials. Sulopenem is Iterum's lead compound and novel oral antibiotic for the treatment of gram-negative, multi-drug resistant infections. If approved, this could be the first antibiotic for uncomplicated urinary tract infections in over 20 years and would provide a much-needed treatment option in a large and growing market. Top-line results are expected in 2H 2019 and NDA submission anticipated by the end of 2019.

Harpoon Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology company pioneering a new class of T cell engaging therapeutics, treats first patient with HPN424 in its Phase 1 clinical study of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients. This is an important milestone for Harpoon as it transitions to a clinical stage company.

Verona Pharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, has initiated a Phase 2 clinical trial to evaluate Nebulized RPL554 as an add on to Dual Bronchodilator Therapy for COPD Maintenance Treatment. Top line data is expected in Q1 2019.

Commenting on the news, Joe Anderson, CEO of Arix Bioscience, said: "We are pleased to note the initiation of new trials by Iterum Therapeutics, Harpoon Therapeutics and Verona Pharma. These are important milestones for the companies that showcase innovative science across all stages of development, and represent positive progression in our core portfolio.

"These companies have the potential to create important new treatments for patients and we look forward to providing further expertise and capital support to enable them to progress their products to market."

Group Business press releases

Please find links to the Iterum Therapeutics, Harpoon Therapeutics and Verona Pharma announcements below.

Iterum Initiates SURE 1, a Phase 3 Clinical Trial of Oral Sulopenem in Uncomplicated Urinary Tract Infections

DUBLIN and CHICAGO, August 9, 2018 -- Iterum Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: ITRM), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing antibiotics against multi-drug resistant pathogens, today announced its initiation of the first of three Phase 3 clinical trials. In this trial, known as Sulopenem for Resistant Enterobacteriaceae (SURE) 1, oral sulopenem etzadroxil combined with probenecid in a bilayer tablet (oral sulopenem) is compared to oral ciprofloxacin in women with uncomplicated urinary tract infections (uUTI). Sulopenem is Iterum's lead compound and novel antibiotic for the treatment of gram-negative, multi-drug resistant infections.

Press release available here: https://www.iterumtx.com/news/press-releases

Harpoon Therapeutics Treats First Patient with HPN424 in Phase 1 Clinical Trial of Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC) Patients

South San Francisco - August 6, 2018 - Harpoon Therapeutics, an immuno-oncology company pioneering a new class of T cell engaging therapeutics, announced today that the first patient has been treated with HPN424 in a Phase 1 clinical study of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) patients. HPN424 is the first of multiple compounds in development that are based on the company's TriTAC (Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct) platform and designed to penetrate solid tumors, have extended serum half-life, and recruit patients' own T cells to destroy malignant tumor cells. The Phase 1 trial is a multicenter, multinational, open-label, ascending dose study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of HPN424 in approximately 40 patients with metastatic prostate cancer.

Press release available here: https://www.harpoontx.com/news/080618/

Verona Pharma Initiates Phase 2 Clinical Trial Evaluating Nebulized RPL554 as Add-on to Dual Bronchodilator Therapy for COPD Maintenance Treatment

LONDON, Aug. 01, 2018 -- Verona Pharma plc (AIM:VRP) (Nasdaq:VRNA) ("Verona Pharma"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for respiratory diseases, announces the initiation of a Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the effect of nebulized RPL554 as an add-on to treatment with dual long-acting anti-muscarinic / long-acting beta2-agonist drugs ("LAMA/LABA"), which are commonly used in the maintenance treatment of patients with moderate to severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease ("COPD"). The first patients have been enrolled and dosed in the study, and top line data are expected in the first quarter of 2019.

Press release available here: http://investors.veronapharma.com/news-releases/news-release-details/verona-pharma-initiates-phase-2-clinical-trial-evaluating

