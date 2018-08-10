Rovio Entertainment Oyj: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: The publishing time for half year 2018 financial report



Rovio Entertainment Corporation PRESS RELEASE August 10, 2018 at 09.00 EET

Rovio Entertainment Corporation: The publishing time for half year - January - June 2018 financial report

Rovio Entertainment Corporation will publish its half year - January - June 2018 financial report on Friday, August 17th, 2018 at 08:30 EET. The full report will be available at company website:

http://www.rovio.com/investors.

On the results day, Rovio will host an English language webcast on the half year 2018 financial results for investors, media and institutional investors at 14:00 EET. The webcast can be viewed live at: http://www.rovio.com/investors-investor-calendar (http://www.rovio.com/investors-investor-calendar), and later on the same day as a recording.

Rovio Entertainment Corporation

Mikko Setälä, EVP, Investor Relations

Further information:

Mikko Setälä, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations tel. +358 40 485 8985

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games, which have been downloaded over 4 billion times. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today, the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theatres in 50 countries and the sequel of which is planned to be released in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the company's shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com (http://www.rovio.com/))

