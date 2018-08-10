Aker Solutions ASA: Aker Solutions Secures Work on Johan Sverdrup

August 10, 2018 - Aker Solutions has, in collaboration with Kvaerner, secured additional hook-up and commissioning work for Equinor's Johan Sverdrup field offshore Norway.

Equinor has exercised an option in the Johan Sverdrup Riser platform hook-up contract (https://akersolutions.com/news/news-archive/2017/aker-solutions-wins-hook-up-contract-for-johan-sverdrup-oil-field/) awarded in January 2017 for Aker Solutions to perform hook-up and commissioning assistance of the field's utility and living quarter platform, as well as the preparatory offshore work connected with the phase two modifications of the riser platform.

"We are delivering well and on schedule on the hook-up work that we are currently performing on the Johan Sverdrup field," said Knut Sandvik, EVP Projects at Aker Solutions. "We are excited to continue our work with Kvaerner and Equinor on Norway's largest offshore development in the past three decades."

The new scope will be executed by Aker Solutions in a split operation model with Kvaerner, and the companies will work closely with Equinor, supporting in all parts of the project execution. The work will primarily consist of planning, management and hook-up of the Johan Sverdrup utility and living quarter module, as well as the hook-up work in connection with the phase two modifications of the riser platform.

The preparation work starts this fall and will involve about 40-50 people from Aker Solutions, Kvaerner and Equinor, rising to 3-400 people working in rotation offshore on the project.

Offshore work for the utility and living quarter platform is scheduled to begin in the second quarter 2019.



