

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Diageo PLC (DGE.L, DEO) said that it reached a non-discretionary agreement with Citigroup Global Markets Limited to execute the first tranche of the F19 Programme to enable the company to buy back shares. The agreement will commence 10 August 2018 and is expected to end no later than 31 January 2019. This initial tranche will be for a value of up to 1.4 billion pounds with further tranche(s) to be announced during the financial year ending 30 June 2019.



On 26 July 2018, the Board of Diageo plc approved a share buyback programme to return up to 2.0 billion pounds to shareholders during the financial year ending 30 June 2019 or 'the F19 Programme'.



Citi will make its trading decisions in relation to the company's securities independently of, and uninfluenced by, the company.



The F19 Programme of up to 2.0 billion pounds will fall within the maximum number of shares that may be repurchased pursuant to Diageo's existing general authority from shareholders to repurchase shares of 251.77 million shares granted at its 2017 annual general meeting. A renewed general authority to repurchase shares up to a maximum of 246,118,306 shares is being sought at Diageo's forthcoming annual general meeting on 20 September 2018.



