Prestigious UK awards celebrate leadership in customer and employee experience

The UK Customer Experience (CX) Awards announced that three of InMoment's clients have been selected as finalists in this year's annual awards. As one of the industry's most prestigious CX events, the awards recognise inspiring organisations that are delivering outstanding experiences. InMoment is an established leader in customer experience intelligence.

Big Yellow Self Storage, Midcounties Co-operative, and Revolution Bars Group have all been named as finalists for their work in partnership with InMoment. Each company has been recognised for innovating and enhancing the experience for both its customers and employees.

Simon Fraser, Senior Director CX Strategy at InMoment, said, "The CX Awards are one of the most hotly anticipated events celebrating exceptional strategy and delivery of customer and employee programmes. We're proud to work with such visionary brands, providing industry-leading technology to support them in becoming leaders amongst their peers and advocates of their customers. While we look forward to the award finals with great anticipation, each of these brands has already earned the title of CX champion."

The award finals and ceremony will take place on 11 October 2018 at Wembley Stadium.

About InMoment

InMoment, the leading cloud-based customer experience (CX) intelligence platform, arms brands with compelling customer insights to drive high-value business decisions and relationships with both customers and employees. The company's industry-leading, data science-infused customer feedback management platform, the CX Intelligence Cloud, powers a full suite of Voice of Customer (VoC), Voice of Employee (VoE), and Employee Engagement solutions. InMoment provides innovative solutions and strategic support services to more than 425 leading brands across 95 countries. For more information, visit http://www.inmoment.com/.

