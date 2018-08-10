Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) PJSC 'Magnit' Announces the Cessation of the Right of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. to Dispose of a Certain Number of Votes Accounted for Voting Shares (Stakes) in the Charter Capital of PJSC 'Magnit' 10-Aug-2018 / 09:58 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | August 10, 2018 PJSC "Magnit" Announces the Cessation of the Right of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. to Dispose of a Certain Number of Votes Accounted for Voting Shares (Stakes) in the Charter Capital of PJSC "Magnit" Krasnodar, Russia (August 10, 2018): PJSC "Magnit" (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers announces the cessation of the right of OpenheimerFunds, Inc. to dispose of a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit". On August 6, 2018 the right of OppenheimerFunds, Inc. (225 Liberty Street, New York, New York, 10281, United States) to dispose of a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) in the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" ceased. Type of the right: indirect disposal Attribute of the right: joint disposal with other entities The basis on which OppenheimerFunds, Inc. ceased the right to dispose of a certain number of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) that constitute the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit": decrease of share in the issuer. Number and percentage of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) that constitute the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" which OppenheimerFunds, Inc. had the right to dispose of prior to the occurrence of the corresponding basis: information on the number of votes which OppenheimerFunds, Inc. had the right to dispose, has not been provided to the Issuer, the share of votes was 7.28%. Number and percentage of votes accounted for voting shares (stakes) that constitute the charter capital of PJSC "Magnit" which OppenheimerFunds, Inc. has the right to dispose of after the occurrence of the corresponding basis: 4,875,693 votes (4.78%). For further information, please contact: Dina Svishcheva Media Inquiries Investor Relations Media Relations Department Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2018, Magnit operated 37 distribution centers and 16,960 stores (12,503 convenience, 244 hypermarkets, 213 supermarkets and 4,000 drogerie stores) in 2,808 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 1H 2018, Magnit had revenues of RUB 595 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 44 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 5855 EQS News ID: 712937 End of Announcement EQS News Service

