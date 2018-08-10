

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's industrial production growth eased for a second month in a row in June, amid weaker expansion in manufacturing output, preliminary data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Friday.



Industrial production grew a working-day adjusted 2.1 percent after a 2.9 percent increase in May. Manufacturing growth slowed to 2.8 percent from 4.2 percent.



Declines in the mining and quarrying output and utility sector production moderated.



On a month-on-month basis, industrial production was unchanged in June.



The unadjusted industrial production index rose 2 percent year-on-year after 2.1 percent increase in the previous month.



Separately, the statistical office announced that construction output grew 4.5 percent year-on-year in June after 0.6 percent increase in May.



