

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's industrial and manufacturing output rebounded in June driven by a recovery in petroleum output, data from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Industrial output climbed 0.6 percent month-on-month in June, reversing a 0.2 percent fall in May. Production was expected to gain 0.5 percent.



Likewise, manufacturing output advanced 0.6 percent, in contrast to a 0.5 percent fall a month ago. Economists had forecast output to remain flat.



Data showed that manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products surged 25.2 percent, after a sharp 14.4 percent decrease in May.



Construction output logged a notable monthly expansion of 3.9 percent, following a 3.4 percent decrease.



Another report from Insee revealed that private payroll employment grew at a moderate pace of 0.2 percent, the same pace of increase as seen in the first quarter. Net job creations totaled 31,000 after 46,000 in the previous quarter.



Year-on-year, private payroll employment rose 1.3 percent.



