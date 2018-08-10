sprite-preloader
Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") announces that its 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 21, 2018. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2017 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm (http://www.goldenocean.bm/) and in the links below.

August 10, 2018
The Board of Directors
Golden Ocean Group Limited
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
GOGL - 2017 20-F (http://hugin.info/132879/R/2210354/860419.pdf)
GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018 (http://hugin.info/132879/R/2210354/860418.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Golden Ocean Group Limited via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)