Golden Ocean Group Limited: GOGL - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

Golden Ocean Group Limited (the "Company") announces that its 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 21, 2018. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Consolidated Financial Statements on Form 20-F for 2017 can be found on our website at www.goldenocean.bm (http://www.goldenocean.bm/) and in the links below.

August 10, 2018

The Board of Directors

Golden Ocean Group Limited

Hamilton, Bermuda