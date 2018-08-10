The "Board Games Market in Europe Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe board games market size is expected to reach revenues of approximately $4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 6% by 2017-2023.

The Europe board games market is driven by the growing demand for strategy-based games among school graders, teenagers, and adults. The publishers and developers are constantly looking out for introducing new games and the variants of their popular and successful older games to gain a larger market share. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the Europe board games market by product type, theme type, distributional channels, and geography.

The study considers the present scenario of the Europe board games market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the Europe board games market.

Major Vendors in the Europe Board Games Market

Asmode ditions (Group) Company Overview Asmode ditions (Group) in the Europe Board Games Market Major Service Offerings Key Strengths Key Strategies Key Opportunities

Hasbro

Mattel

Ravensburger

Prominent Players in the Europe Board Games Market

Asmadi Games

Bezier Games

BoardGameDesign.com

Buffalo Games

Clementoni

The Walt Disney Co.

Fremont Die Consumer Products

Games Workshop

Gibsons Games

Goliath

The Grey Fox Games

IELLO Games

Indie Boards and Cards

International Playthings

Kamings Trade

Learning Resources

Legendary Games

Loony Labs

Ludo Fact

Melissa Doug

Mindware.com

RoosterFin

Reaper Miniatures

Rio Grande Games

Schmidt Spiele

Spin Master

Spontaneous Games

Surprised Stare Games

SunsOut

University Games

USAopoly

Winning Moves Games

WizKids

Wonder Forge

Zobmondo

Market Segmentation by Product Type

Tabletop Games

Card Dice Games

Collectible Card Games

Miniature Games

RPG Games

Market Segmentation by Theme Type

Strategy War Games

Educational Games

Fantasy Games

Sport Games

Others

Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

Retail Specialty Store Mass Market Players Other Stores

Online

Market Segmentation by Top Countries

France

Germany

Italy

Spain

UK

Turkey

Others



