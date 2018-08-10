The "Board Games Market in Europe Industry Outlook and Forecast 2018-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Europe board games market size is expected to reach revenues of approximately $4 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 6% by 2017-2023.
The Europe board games market is driven by the growing demand for strategy-based games among school graders, teenagers, and adults. The publishers and developers are constantly looking out for introducing new games and the variants of their popular and successful older games to gain a larger market share. The market research report provides in-depth market analysis and segmental analysis of the Europe board games market by product type, theme type, distributional channels, and geography.
The study considers the present scenario of the Europe board games market and its market dynamics for the period 2018-2023. It covers a detailed overview of various market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyzes the leading companies and various other prominent companies operating in the Europe board games market.
Major Vendors in the Europe Board Games Market
- Asmode ditions (Group)
- Company Overview
- Asmode ditions (Group) in the Europe Board Games Market
- Major Service Offerings
- Key Strengths
- Key Strategies
- Key Opportunities
- Hasbro
- Mattel
- Ravensburger
Prominent Players in the Europe Board Games Market
- Asmadi Games
- Bezier Games
- BoardGameDesign.com
- Buffalo Games
- Clementoni
- The Walt Disney Co.
- Fremont Die Consumer Products
- Games Workshop
- Gibsons Games
- Goliath
- The Grey Fox Games
- IELLO Games
- Indie Boards and Cards
- International Playthings
- Kamings Trade
- Learning Resources
- Legendary Games
- Loony Labs
- Ludo Fact
- Melissa Doug
- Mindware.com
- RoosterFin
- Reaper Miniatures
- Rio Grande Games
- Schmidt Spiele
- Spin Master
- Spontaneous Games
- Surprised Stare Games
- SunsOut
- University Games
- USAopoly
- Winning Moves Games
- WizKids
- Wonder Forge
- Zobmondo
Market Segmentation by Product Type
- Tabletop Games
- Card Dice Games
- Collectible Card Games
- Miniature Games
- RPG Games
Market Segmentation by Theme Type
- Strategy War Games
- Educational Games
- Fantasy Games
- Sport Games
- Others
Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
- Retail
- Specialty Store
- Mass Market Players
- Other Stores
- Online
Market Segmentation by Top Countries
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- UK
- Turkey
- Others
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8hjcg9/board_games?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005111/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Toys