As of August 20, 2018, Nasdaq Derivatives Markets will introduce standardised derivatives on the following stock: Swedish (SEK) -- (Options, Forwards and Futures): Epiroc A As of August 13, 2018, the new series will be available in Genium INET, but not tradable until August 20, 2018. The series will be included in the Market Notice "New Strikes Stock Products" that will be sent out after business on August 10, 2018. Susquehanna, Webb Traders, All Options and Mako Global Derivatives will be quoting prices for derivatives on the above mentioned name. For further information concerning this exchange notice please see the attached file or contact Jari Elo, telephone +358 9 6166 7275. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=688190