Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company") announces that its 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 21, 2018. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 can be found on our website at http://www.frontline.bm and attached to this press release.
August 10, 2018
The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Fro Ltd - 2017 20F (http://hugin.info/182/R/2210365/860422.pdf)
FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018 (http://hugin.info/182/R/2210365/860421.pdf)
Source: Frontline Ltd. via Globenewswire
