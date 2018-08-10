sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 594 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

4,29 Euro		-0,05
-1,15 %
WKN: A2AD7B ISIN: BMG3682E1921 Ticker-Symbol: FRLN 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRONTLINE LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
FRONTLINE LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,257
4,36
10:59
4,25
4,36
10:59
10.08.2018 | 10:53
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company") announces that its 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 21, 2018. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 can be found on our website at http://www.frontline.bm and attached to this press release.

August 10, 2018
The Board of Directors
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Fro Ltd - 2017 20F (http://hugin.info/182/R/2210365/860422.pdf)
FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018 (http://hugin.info/182/R/2210365/860421.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Frontline Ltd. via Globenewswire

© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)