Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Notice of Annual General Meeting 2018

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company") announces that its 2018 Annual General Meeting will be held on September 21, 2018. A copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 can be found on our website at http://www.frontline.bm and attached to this press release.

August 10, 2018

The Board of Directors

Frontline Ltd.

Hamilton, Bermuda