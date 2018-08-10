Harvia Oyj: Harvia will publish its half-year financial report for January-June 2018 on Thursday, 16 August 2018 at around 9.00 a.m. EET

HARVIA PLC PRESS RELEASE AUGUST 10, 2018 AT 12:00 P.M. EET

Harvia will publish its half-year financial report for the period of January-June 2018, on Thursday, 16 August 2018 at around 9:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material in Finnish and English will be available at https://www.harvia.fi/en/investors/ (https://www.harvia.fi/en/investors/).

A press conference for analysts, investors and media

Harvia will hold a press conference for analysts, investors and media on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time, at the company's headquarters in Muurame (address Teollisuustie 1-7, Muurame). The conference will be held in Finnish. The conference will be hosted by Harvia's CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Ari Vesterinen.

Participants are kindly requested to register in advance via email at harvia@harvia.fi (mailto:harvia@harvia.fi) .

Live audiocast

A live audiocast will be held in English on the same day at 1:00 p.m. Finnish time. Harvia's CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Ari Vesterinen will host the audiocast. Link to the audiocast and presentation can be found at https://harvia.videosync.fi/2018-q2-results (https://harvia.videosync.fi/2018-q2-results).

You can also participate by calling:

FI: +358 9 817 104 95

UK: +44 203 194 0552

SE: +46 856 642 702

US: +1 855 716 1597

After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. A recording of the audiocast will be available later at the company's website.

HARVIA PLC

For further information, please contact:

CFO Ari Vesterinen, ari.vesterinen@harvia.fi , tel. +358 40 505 0440

Harvia is one of the leading companies operating in the sauna and spa market globally, as measured by revenue. Harvia's brands and product offering are well-known in the market and the company's comprehensive product offering strives to meet the needs of the international sauna and spa market, of both private and professional customers.

Harvia's revenue amounted to EUR 60.1 million in 2017, its operating profit was EUR 9.3 million and adjusted operating profit EUR 10.7 million during the same period. The company employs some 365 professionals in Finland, China and Hong Kong, Romania, Austria, Germany and Estonia. The company is headquartered in Muurame, Finland, adjacent to its largest sauna and sauna component manufacturing facility.

Read more www.harvia.fi (http://www.harvia.fi/)

