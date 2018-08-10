Nasdaq Riga decided on August 10, 2018 to immediately suspend trading in AS "Tosmares kugubuvetava" shares (TKB1R, ISIN code: LV0000101095). The trading will be suspended due to the price-sensitive information available in mass media regarding the court decision to approve AS "Tosmares kugubuvetava" insolvency procedure. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.