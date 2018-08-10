The "Europe Cable Management Market by Type and End User Europe Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European cable management market was valued at $3,826.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $8,289.8 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2018 to 2024.
Factors such as rise in awareness about the cable management technology and its use on a massive scale have propelled the growth of the Europe cable management market. In addition, proper cable management has ensured secure and efficient utilization of resources.
In 2017, based on product type, the distribution board segment dominated the Europe cable management market by garnering the maximum revenue. However, based on end user, the commercial construction segment led the Europe cable management market in the same year.
UK led the cable management market in Europe with a revenue of $690.7 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,345.4 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2024. However, Russia is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 15.2% from 2018 to 2024.
Key Findings
- In 2017, based on product type, the distribution board segment dominated the Europe cable management market, in terms of revenue. However, based on end user, the commercial construction segment has been the leading contributor to the Europe cable management market in the same year.
- In 2017, the distribution board segment has accrued the highest revenue share.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Executive Summary
Chapter 3: Market Overview
Chapter 4: Europe Cable Management Market, by Product Type
Chapter 5: Cable Management Market, by End-User
Chapter 6: Europe Cable Management Market, by Country
Chapter 7: Company Profiles
- ABB
- Atkore International
- Chatsworth Products
- Eaton
- Legrand
- Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.
- Nexans
- Panduit
- Prysmian S.P.A.
- Schneider Electric
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6n5n23/cable_management?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005134/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Wire and Cables