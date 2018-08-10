The "Europe Cable Management Market by Type and End User Europe Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European cable management market was valued at $3,826.6 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $8,289.8 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2018 to 2024.

Factors such as rise in awareness about the cable management technology and its use on a massive scale have propelled the growth of the Europe cable management market. In addition, proper cable management has ensured secure and efficient utilization of resources.

In 2017, based on product type, the distribution board segment dominated the Europe cable management market by garnering the maximum revenue. However, based on end user, the commercial construction segment led the Europe cable management market in the same year.

UK led the cable management market in Europe with a revenue of $690.7 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $1,345.4 million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2018 to 2024. However, Russia is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 15.2% from 2018 to 2024.

Key Findings

In 2017, based on product type, the distribution board segment dominated the Europe cable management market, in terms of revenue. However, based on end user, the commercial construction segment has been the leading contributor to the Europe cable management market in the same year.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

Chapter 4: Europe Cable Management Market, by Product Type

Chapter 5: Cable Management Market, by End-User

Chapter 6: Europe Cable Management Market, by Country

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

ABB

Atkore International

Chatsworth Products

Eaton

Legrand

Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Nexans

Panduit

Prysmian S.P.A.

Schneider Electric

