FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company")

Treasury Shares

The Company announces that 15,000 A ordinary shares of 40p each were purchased on 9stAugust 2018 for holding in Treasury at a gross price of £9.52 per share.

Following this transaction, the number of A ordinary shares of 40p in issue is 33,572,093 of which 1,537,475 (4.58%) are held in treasury.

10 August 2018