The US Dollar is in good shape lately. It has risen 7% since May, and close to 2% in the month of August. The Dollar is now at a crucial level, and what happens from here on may have serious impact on gold, silver and China's stock market in 2018. Why do we care about the US Dollar? We are not FX traders, InvestingHaven has no foreign exchange analysts. The answer is very simple: intermarket dynamics. It is because the US Dollar is such an important asset that its trend(s) strongly impact other markets, the ones that we are very ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...