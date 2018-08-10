Randgold Resources Ld: Randgold Resources announces Block listing

BLOCK LISTING
JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Randgold Resources announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange and the Financial Conduct Authority for a block listing of the following shares in respect of the following employee share schemes of the Company:
(a) 1 000 000 ordinary shares of US$0.05 each in relation to the Randgold Resources Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan; and
(b) 500 000 ordinary shares of US$0.05 each in relation to the Randgold Resources Limited Annual Bonus Plan, each to be admitted to the Official List of the London Stock Exchange. The shares referred to above will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue of the Company.
