Freitag, 10.08.2018

Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: A0B5ZS ISIN: GB00B01C3S32 Ticker-Symbol: RGR1 
10.08.2018 | 12:20
ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Randgold Resources Ld: Randgold Resources announces Block listing

BLOCK LISTING

JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Randgold Resources announces that an application has been made to the London Stock Exchange and the Financial Conduct Authority for a block listing of the following shares in respect of the following employee share schemes of the Company:

(a) 1 000 000 ordinary shares of US$0.05 each in relation to the Randgold Resources Limited Long-Term Incentive Plan; and

(b) 500 000 ordinary shares of US$0.05 each in relation to the Randgold Resources Limited Annual Bonus Plan, each to be admitted to the Official List of the London Stock Exchange. The shares referred to above will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing ordinary shares in issue of the Company.

Randgold Resources Enquiries:

Chief Executive
Mark Bristow
+44 788 071 1386
+44 779 775 2288

Financial Director
Graham Shuttleworth
+44 1534 735 333
+44 779 7711338

Investor & Media Relations
Kathy du Plessis
+44 20 7557 7738
Email: randgold@dpapr.com

Website: www.randgoldresources.com

RANDGOLD RESOURCES LIMITED
Incorporated in Jersey, Channel Islands
Reg. No. 62686
LSE Trading Symbol: RRS
NASDAQ Trading Symbol: GOLD
("Randgold Resources" or the "Company")

SOURCE: Randgold Resources Ld


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE