

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair (RYA.L, RYAAY), which is struggling with ongoing pilot and cabin crew strikes, canceled around 396 flights on Friday because of pilot strikes in five countries. In London, Ryanair shares were losing around 2 percent.



Ryanair pilots in Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Belgium and the Netherlands are staging a walkout over pay and conditions.



In a Twitter post, the company noted that despite the strike action in 5 out of 37 markets, all 370 first wave aircraft departed on schedule. Over 2,000 Ryanair flights, representing 85 percent of schedule, will operate as normal, carrying almost 400,000 customers across Europe.



In London, Ryanair shares were trading at 13.16 euros, down 2.41 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX