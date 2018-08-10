

LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's consumer price inflation accelerated slightly as initially estimated in July, latest figures from Statistics Portugal showed Friday.



Consumer pries climbed 1.6 percent year-on-year in July, just above the 1.5 percent rise in June. That was in line with the flash data published on July 31.



Excluding energy and unprocessed food products, core inflation remained stable at 1.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices decreased 0.6 percent from June, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices quickened to 2.2 percent in July from 2.0 percent in the prior month. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.



