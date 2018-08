WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - An affiliate of Peak Rock Capital announced a definitive agreement to acquire the TNT Crust business, a manufacturer and distributor of pizza crusts, from Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN). TNT is a manufacturer and distributor of partially baked, self-rising, flat breads and other pizza crusts for the foodservice and retail channels.



The companies expect the transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, to close in September 2018.



