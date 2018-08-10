sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.08.2018 | 13:34
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Panther Securities Plc - Update on Holloway Head, Birmingham

Panther Securities Plc - Update on Holloway Head, Birmingham

PR Newswire

London, August 10

10 August 2018

Panther Securities PLC

(the "Company" or the "Group")

Update on Holloway Head, Birmingham

Further to the announcement on 11 July 2018, the Company announces that the Group has agreed an increased total consideration of £11,270,000 and has received an additional deposit of £500,000. A revised completion date has been set for 31 August 2018. The Company remains hopeful that the remaining balance of £9,520,000 of the agreed consideration will be received on that date.

For further information:

Panther Securities plc:Tel: 01707 667 300
Andrew Perloff/ Simon Peters
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)Tel: 020 3328 5656
David Worlidge/ Alex Brearley

© 2018 PR Newswire