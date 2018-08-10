Panther Securities Plc - Update on Holloway Head, Birmingham

10 August 2018

Panther Securities PLC

(the "Company" or the "Group")

Update on Holloway Head, Birmingham

Further to the announcement on 11 July 2018, the Company announces that the Group has agreed an increased total consideration of £11,270,000 and has received an additional deposit of £500,000. A revised completion date has been set for 31 August 2018. The Company remains hopeful that the remaining balance of £9,520,000 of the agreed consideration will be received on that date.

