Panther Securities Plc - Update on Holloway Head, Birmingham
PR Newswire
London, August 10
10 August 2018
Panther Securities PLC
(the "Company" or the "Group")
Update on Holloway Head, Birmingham
Further to the announcement on 11 July 2018, the Company announces that the Group has agreed an increased total consideration of £11,270,000 and has received an additional deposit of £500,000. A revised completion date has been set for 31 August 2018. The Company remains hopeful that the remaining balance of £9,520,000 of the agreed consideration will be received on that date.
For further information:
|Panther Securities plc:
|Tel: 01707 667 300
|Andrew Perloff/ Simon Peters
|Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)
|Tel: 020 3328 5656
|David Worlidge/ Alex Brearley