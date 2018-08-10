SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Contactors Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. According to the report, increasing replacement of conventional contactors with energy-efficient contactors to minimize energy-related operational expenditure is positively affecting the spend growth momentum for this category. Additionally, increasing stringency in energy audits and inspection of plant equipment and machinery in regions are driving the demand for contactors.

"Buyers are advised to source contractors from low-cost countries to achieve cost-savings," says SpendEdge procurement expert Angad Singh. "However, while doing so, the suppliers must be evaluated on factors like logistics costs, quality of products, and their inventory management capabilities," added Angad.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the electrical components category help in identifying category pricing dynamics to assist both the buyers and the suppliers to design a cost-effective category procurement strategy. The reports highlight the supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers achieve their procurement goals. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for contractors market.

Rising replacement of conventional contactors with highly energy-efficient contactors

Stringent energy audits and plant equipment and machinery inspection

Report scope snapshot: Contactors market

Best practices

Procurement excellence best practices

Procurement best practices

Sustainability practices

Category management strategy

Supplier and buyer KPIs

Outsourcing category management activities

Risk management

Category pricing insights

Total cost of ownership analysis

Overview of pricing models

Comparison of pricing models

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005032/en/

