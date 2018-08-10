

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's tertiary activity index decreased at a faster-than-expected rate in June, after rising in the previous two months, data from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry showed Friday.



The tertiary activity fell a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent month-over-month in June, reversing a 0.2 percent rise in May. That was above the expected decline of 0.3 percent.



Among the individual components of the survey, activity was down for wholesale trade, finance and insurance, medical, health care and welfare, information and communications, business-related services.



Meanwhile, activity was up for transport and postal activities, electricity,gas, heat supply and water, real estate, living and amusement-related services, retail trade, goods rental and leasing.



On a yearly basis, the tertiary activity index increased at a slower rate of 0.7 percent in June, following a 1.3 percent rise in the prior month.



