Technavio analysts forecast the global E-bike market to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005087/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global e-bike market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Integration of e-bikes with smartphones is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global E-bike market 2018-2022. The demand for cycle connectivity and telematics is increasing steadily and improving the overall riding experience of the cyclists. With an increase in riders' interaction with personal mobile devices, their demand for better user interfaces in e-bikes is also increasing. The need for connectivity to access enhanced entertainment and information systems while on-the-go is also accelerating the demand for connected e-bikes.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global E-bike market is the increased concerns regarding health and environment among consumers:

Global E-bike market: Increased concerns regarding health and environment among consumers

Vehicle emissions are a root cause of various health and environmental concerns. Carbon dioxide emission from vehicles in the primary cause of global warming, which is the world's greatest environment concern. Several governments globally have imposed regulations to reduce emissions from vehicles and many consumers are switching to electric such as e-bikes that are pollution-free and keep the environment clean.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on automotive manufacturing, "Apart from being environment-friendly, e-bikes are also considered a mode of exercising, which enable people to become healthier. E-bikes make cycling easier for more individuals by providing motorized assistance in certain situations, such as riding uphill and can be used in cardiac rehabilitation programs. Exercise-based cardiac rehabilitation programs can significantly reduce the chance of cardiac disease-related deaths in people."

Global E-bike market: Segmentation analysis

The global E-bike market research report provides market segmentation by product (conventional e-bikes and AWD e-bikes) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The conventional e-bikes segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 97% of the market. This product segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 89%. The region is expected to dominate the market through 2022, however, there will be a decrease in its market share by nearly 4%.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005087/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com