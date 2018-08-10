Technavio analysts forecast the global paper dyes market to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest market research report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005092/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global paper dyes market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rise in demand for paper dyes in APAC is one of the major trends being witnessed in the global paper dyes market 2018-2022. The ever-rising demand for paper dyes in APAC can be attributed to the economic and industrial development. factors such as the high growth of the retail and e-commerce sector, the increased demand for paper for packaging and labeling and the rising number of pulp and paper production facilities in the region will contribute to the overall market growth.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the global paper dyes market is the increased consumption of tissue papers:

Global paper dyes market: Increased consumption of tissue papers

The increasing focus on hygiene is driving the consumption of tissue papers. Toilet paper, facial wipes, paper towels, and paper products for the food service industry will be the key market contributors during the forecast period. The global consumption of tissue papers is expected to increase rapidly throughout the forecast period. The global increase in the per capita GDP of these regions has led to an increase in the demand for tissue papers.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on paints, coatings, and pigments, "The consumption of tissue papers in increasing in developed markets, though at a slow pace, as the per capita consumption in these markets is relatively higher than that of the developing markets. The demand for tissue papers is higher than that of printing papers, writing papers, and coated papers."

Global paper dyes market: Segmentation analysis

The global paper dyes market research report provides market segmentation by application (packaging and board, writing and printing paper, coated paper, and tissue paper) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

The packaging and board segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 36% of the market. This application segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 53% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by nearly 2% during 2018-2022.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180810005092/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com