sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 10.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

3,78 Euro		-0,14
-3,57 %
WKN: A2DH0T ISIN: US89686D1054 Ticker-Symbol: TVAG 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRIVAGO NV ADS Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRIVAGO NV ADS 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,774
3,849
15:47
3,76
3,86
15:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TRIVAGO NV ADS
TRIVAGO NV ADS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TRIVAGO NV ADS3,78-3,57 %