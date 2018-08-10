

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial production increased for the second straight month in June, figures from Statistics Finland showed Friday.



Industrial production climbed a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent month-over-month in June, faster than the 0.4 percent rise in May.



Production in the metal industry grew the most by 3.7 percent over the month and manufacturing output registered an increase of 1.4 percent.



On a yearly basis, industrial production growth quickened to 5.4 percent in June from 2.3 percent in the prior month.



Another report from the statistical office showed that manufacturing new orders rebounded 5.4 percent yearly in June, following a 34.8 percent plunge in May.



