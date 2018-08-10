

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported its preliminary traffic results for July 2018. Traffic in July increased 6.2 percent from the year-ago period, on a capacity increase of 4.1 percent.



The airline said its July traffic increased 6.2 percent to 4.76 billion revenue passenger miles or RPMs from 4.48 billion RPMs in the same period last year.



The airline flew 5.35 billion available seat miles or ASMs in July, representing a capacity increase of 4.1 percent as compared to the prior-year period when it flew 5.14 billion ASMs.



Load factor for July 2018 was 88.9 percent, an increase of 1.8 points from the same period last year.



JetBlue's preliminary completion factor was 97.6 percent and its on-time performance was 67.2 percent.



Looking ahead, JetBlue affirmed its outlook for third-quarter revenue per available seat mile or RASM to range between 0.0 to 3.0 percent.



