

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's foreign trade surplus increased in June from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, data from the statistical office Istat showed Friday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 5.07 billion in June from EUR 4.50 billion in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also climbed from EUR 3.4 billion in May.



Both exports and imports advanced by 6.6 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively in June from last year.



The trade with EU countries resulted in a surplus of EUR 1.52 billion compared to EUR 1.22 billion a year earlier. The non-EU trade surplus rose to EUR 3.55 billion from EUR 3.28 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX