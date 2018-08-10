MGX Minerals Inc.: MGX Minerals Drills Up to 105 Meters of 98.7% Silica at Koot Silicon Project

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE: XMG / FKT: 1MG / OTCQB: MGXMF) is pleased to report results of diamond drilling from its Koot silicon project ("Koot") north of Cranbrook, British Columbia. Nine drill holes were completed across 50 meter spacings to further expand known mineralization within the North and South zones. Five drill holes were located in the North Zone and were collared in quartzite and ended in quartzite. Four holes collared in the South Zone started in quartzite and two out of four holes ended in quartzite. The Company began evaluation of commercial applications for silica with silicon processing experts DORFNER ANZAPLAN this Spring; including testing of material for upgrading of metallurgical grade and solar-grade silicon with results expected shortly.

The relatively high percentage of total SiO2 content compares favorably with other silica deposits in nearby Golden, British Columbia. Impurity compounds of interest such as Al2O3 & Fe2O3, approach specifications required for silicon metal. Lower loss on ignition (LOI) values correlate directly with higher SiO2 values. Highlighted drill results are presented below:

DDH From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) %

SiO2 %

Al2O3 %

Fe2O3 %

K2O %

TiO2 %

LOI %

Total % SiO2/

% Total 18K-1 0.9 56.39 55.49 98.5 0.54 0.39 0.17 0.13 0.49 100.25 98.15 18K-2 0.9 76.20 75.3 97.9 0.51 0.24 0.10 0.14 0.30 99.30 98.64 18K-3 1.5 106.68 105.18 98.7 0.33 0.24 0.10 0.10 0.26 99.84 98.88 18K-4 0.0 86.0 86.0 98.3 0.37 0.38 0.14 0.12 0.36 99.81 98.5 18K-5 2.0 99.0 97.0 98.1 0.70 0.33 0.19 0.14 0.41 99.90 98.16 18K-6 2.2 36.0 33.8 99.0 0.97 0.09 0.29 0.06 0.33 100.89 98.28 18K-7 6.0 54.0 48.0 99.0 0.44 0.25 0.12 0.12 0.40 100.41 98.61 18K-9 2.3 77.72 75.42 98.4 0.43 0.37 0.11 0.11 0.42 99.95 98.43 18K-10 2.25 54.0 51.75 98.9 0.39 0.23 0.08 0.11 0.32 100.16 98.78

Geochemical sampling was carried out on split drill core from nine holes. A total of 212 split core samples (at 3 meter sample intervals) were analyzed by ALS Minerals, North Vancouver, British Columbia, using Li Borate fusion, whole rock analysis ME-XRF-06.

MGX operates three silicon projects in SE British Columbia, Koot, Wonah, and Gibraltar.

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for MGX Minerals, has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards.

