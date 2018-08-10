SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global HVAC Air Ducts Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. By virtue of the air duct's ability in maintaining appropriate ventilation and controlled climate, this category will witness a high demand in end-user sectors like hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, and educational institutions. Consequently, this will result in an increase in the spend growth momentum for the HVAC air ducts market.

"Buyers should prefer suppliers who offer maintenance contracts for HVAC air duct systems to ensure proper functionality of the equipment,"says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth. "Suppliers are also advised to adopt sustainability practices such as waste management and energy management systems," added Anil.

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category help identify the supplier operational capability by providing a functional overview of the supply market ecosystem. They also provide key insights into strategic category management objectives from the perspective of both the buyers and the suppliers. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.

The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the HVAC air ducts market.

Rising demand for HVAC air ducts in end-user industries like hospitals, shopping malls, etc.

Air ducts functionality in maintaining appropriate ventilation and controlled climate

Report scope snapshot: HVAC air ducts market

Market insights

Regional spend dynamics

Regional influence on global spend

Regional spend opportunity for suppliers

Suppliers Selection

Supplier selection criteria

Service level agreement

Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics

Cost-saving opportunities

Supplier side levers

Buyer side levers

Quantifying cost-saving opportunities

About SpendEdge

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are a preferred procurement market intelligence partner for Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence that helps sourcing and procurement professionals make informed decisions. These innovative procurement solutions help enterprises transform structural capabilities, improve execution efficiency, and fast-track time to savings.

