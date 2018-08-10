SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global HVAC Air Ducts Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. By virtue of the air duct's ability in maintaining appropriate ventilation and controlled climate, this category will witness a high demand in end-user sectors like hotels, hospitals, shopping malls, and educational institutions. Consequently, this will result in an increase in the spend growth momentum for the HVAC air ducts market.
"Buyers should prefer suppliers who offer maintenance contracts for HVAC air duct systems to ensure proper functionality of the equipment,"says SpendEdge procurement expert Anil Seth. "Suppliers are also advised to adopt sustainability practices such as waste management and energy management systems," added Anil.
SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the heavy industry category help identify the supplier operational capability by providing a functional overview of the supply market ecosystem. They also provide key insights into strategic category management objectives from the perspective of both the buyers and the suppliers. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports provide insights on the sustainability and procurement best practices for the category.
The procurement experts at SpendEdge expect the following factors to play a key role in influencing the global category spend for the HVAC air ducts market.
- Rising demand for HVAC air ducts in end-user industries like hospitals, shopping malls, etc.
- Air ducts functionality in maintaining appropriate ventilation and controlled climate
Report scope snapshot: HVAC air ducts market
Market insights
- Regional spend dynamics
- Regional influence on global spend
- Regional spend opportunity for suppliers
Suppliers Selection
- Supplier selection criteria
- Service level agreement
- Incumbent supplier evaluation metrics
Cost-saving opportunities
- Supplier side levers
- Buyer side levers
- Quantifying cost-saving opportunities
