Goldrich Mining Company: Goldrich Loss of Director

SPOKANE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2018 / Goldrich Mining Company (OTC PINK: GRMC) ('Goldrich') sadly reports the passing away of Charles G. Bigelow. Mr. Bigelow ('Riz') has been a valued board member of the Company since 2003. All of us at Goldrich share this loss with heartfelt condolences to his family.

In addition to being a director of Goldrich, Riz was formerly the President of WGM Inc., an Alaska minerals consulting and contracting firm from 1972 to 2005. During his tenure he conceived, placed, and directed turnkey exploration programs for resource companies and syndicates. From 1962 to 1972, he managed Kennecott Corporation's Alaska mineral programs. His projects culminated in the making of five of the six most notable metal mines to enter production in Alaska over the last 100 years (Greens Creek, Red Dog, Fort Knox, Pogo and Valdez Creek). Mr. Bigelow discovered the Ambler District and Chandalar Copper Belt, which share the southern Brooks Range mineral belt with the Company's Chandalar Gold property.

Riz's witty demeanor and remarkable geologic insights contributed greatly to the development of Goldrich. Riz will be sorely missed as an exceptional professional and as a dear friend.

About Goldrich Mining

Goldrich Mining (OTC PINK: GRMC) is a U.S. based resource company focused on developing the Chandalar gold district in Alaska, USA. The Company controls a land package spanning 23,000 acres of highly prospective gold targets and historic mines. Goldrich is focused on building shareholder value by monetizing placer assets, generating non-dilutive funds, and working towards building a lode gold mine at Chandalar in addition to the existing joint-venture placer gold mine already producing on site.

