

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in the U.S. showed a modest increase in the month of July, according to a report released by the Labor Department on Friday.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in July after inching up by 0.1 percent in June. The increase in prices matched economist estimates.



Excluding food and energy prices, the core consumer price index also edged up by 0.2 percent in July, matching the increases seen in the two previous months as well as expectations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX