sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

311,00 Euro		+2,99
+0,97 %
WKN: A1CX3T ISIN: US88160R1014 Ticker-Symbol: TL0 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
TESLA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TESLA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
309,77
312,26
12.08.
310,85
312,40
10.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP79,82-2,41 %
TESLA INC311,00+0,97 %