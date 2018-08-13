

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Global investment firm KKR said it will acquire a 60% stake in Ramky Enviro Engineers Limited or REEL, a provider of environmental services and solutions in India and overseas, for approximately US$530 million via a combination of primary and secondary investments valuing the Company at an enterprise value of US$925 million.



REEL's suite of comprehensive offerings includes the management, collection, transport and processing of hazardous, municipal, biomedical and e-waste, as well as the recycling of paper, plastic and chemicals. The Company also focuses on renewable energy generation - with a strong focus on waste-to-energy processes - and offers consulting and integrated environmental services. REEL has a presence in over 60 locations across 20 Indian states, as well as in certain Southeast Asian, Middle Eastern and African markets.



