

MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) reported that its first-half earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 31.5%, to 565.5 million euros from 429.9 million euros, previous year. On a pro forma basis (including Strato and Drillisch in the previous year), EBITDA improved by 10.8% to 565.5 million euros from 510.2 million euros. Earnings per share was 0.91 euros compared to 0.96 euros (prior-year figure without Rocket impairment). Without consideration of PPA writedowns, EPS rose to 1.16 euros from 1.05 euros.



First-half consolidated sales grew by 30.4%, to 2.55 billion euros from 1.95 billion euros, previous year. On a pro forma basis (including Strato and Drillisch in the previous year), sales rose by 10.9% to 2.55 billion euros from 2.30 billion euros. The number of fee-based customer contracts was increased by 530,000 to 23.17 million contracts.



United Internet AG confirmed its full-year guidance for 2018 and continues to expect growth in sales to approx. 5.2 billion euros. Consolidated EBITDA is still expected to reach approx. 1.2 billion euros in 2018.



