sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 595 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,05 Euro		-0,69
-1,48 %
WKN: 508903 ISIN: DE0005089031 Ticker-Symbol: UTDI 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
TecDAX
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNITED INTERNET AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED INTERNET AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
45,752
46,299
12.08.
46,51
46,80
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNITED INTERNET AG
UNITED INTERNET AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
UNITED INTERNET AG46,05-1,48 %