

MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) - 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRHKF.PK), a German telecommunication service provider, reported that its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA for the first half of 2018 rose 61.9% to 340.1 million euros (accounting in accordance with IFRS 15) from EUR 210.1 million euros (previous accounting in accordance with IAS 18).



Consolidated EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes rose by 30.0% from EUR202.0 million (previous accounting in accordance with IAS 18) to EUR262.7 million (accounting in accordance with IFRS 15).



From the pro forma perspective (with the inclusion of Drillisch in the previous year), the EBIT rose by 7.4% from 244.5 million euros (previous accounting in accordance with IAS 18) to 262.7 million euros (accounting in accordance with IFRS 15). The lower percentage growth in comparison with the EBITDA results from the increase in write-offs from purchase price allocations (so-called PPA write-offs) related to the takeover of Drillisch in 2017.



Reported revenue rose by 42.5% to 1.819 billion euros, (accounting in accordance with IFRS 15), from 1.276 billion euros (previous accounting in accordance with IAS 18). From the pro forma perspective (with the inclusion of Drillisch in the previous year), revenue rose by 14.5% from 1.588 billion euros (previous accounting in accordance with IAS 18) to 1.819 billion euros (accounting in accordance with IFRS 15).



The company confirmed financial forecasts for the year 2018 as a whole and still expect revenues of about 3.7 billion euros and an EBITDA of about 750 million euros. Regarding the customer contracts it assumes that the achieved growth of approximately 500 thousand contracts per half year following the business combination of 1&1 and Drillisch will continue. Therefore It expects an overall growth of approximately one million contracts to approximately 13.64 million contracts in 2018.



The number of customer contracts rose by 470,000 to 13.11 million contracts during the first six months.



The company has decided not to participate in the fiercer price competition in the mobile-discount-segment since May 2018 and consequently not to further increase the sales performance this year.



